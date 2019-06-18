Played by about 250 million players in more than 200 countries, Football has remained one of the most popular sports across the globe. As one of the most admired games, it attracts youngsters to take it up as a career option.

New techniques and skills are persistently being introduced to the game to add excitement and fervour to the sport. The newly launched ‘On Target Football‘, that has won several awards for its novel invent and idea, is one of those products that have been introduced in the market to give more zest to football lovers who are in the learning phase and are honing their dribbling skills.

The ball is poised to pump in new life into players’ progress and it will also give backing to the coaches who constantly keep training the budding soccer players to help them polish their skilfulness while making initial contact with the ball.

Easy on the foot

Veterans, experts and critics from different countries share their views about making the game more interesting and less tedious. About 90 minutes on the field, running from one end to the other, requires a lot of stamina and skills. But what most of us overlook is that the winning team always displays the best skills while keeping the ball under their control. This, in other words means, that the team that takes better control of the ball, gets more goals on the board! Whether it is about dribbling, striking, holding on, long shoot or just a short passing, one needs to have great control over the ball.

When each contact with the foot matters!

With images imprinted all around the ball, On Target Football makes learning effortless for the players. The pictures precisely showcase how and where to strike the ball and which part of the foot is to be used while making contact with the ball.

Pictures imprinted on the ball convey…

How to take a shot on goal with accuracy while displaying complete control over the ball! How to accurately ‘Push Pass’ with the side of your foot. How to hit the right angles and make those curvy shoots. How to focus on specific techniques in a clear and easy way.

Best suited for

This trendy, striking and user-friendly product is best suited for young players who want to kick start their journey in the world of football and want to take it to the next level.

Designed by keeping the valuable suggestions and efforts of a coach in mind, On Target Football is not just an astonishing football or a sport gear but a well thought, designed and executed learning tool that gives the budding players confidence to learn the nuances of soccer in a better way.

Comments

comments