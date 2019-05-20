Manchester United have allegedly earmarked Benfica teenager Joao Felix as their top summer transfer targets.

The 19-year-old forward has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in European football this term by playing a direct role in a combined 26 goals in the Primeira Liga and Europa League.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with the teenage sensation in recent weeks and, according to The Star, the 20-time English champions had scouts present at the Estadio da Luz on Saturday to watch him in action – not for the first time this year.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are all rumoured to be in the race to sign the Portuguese starlet, while the Spanish giants Atletico Madrid may also step forward with an offer as they are looking for a replacement for Antoine Griezmann.

Felix helped Benfica to reclaim the league title from Porto.

