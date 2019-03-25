Manchester United have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing PSV Eindhoven’s Hirving Lozano by making a bid of their own.

It is understood that the Red Devils are looking for a new winger and have also been linked with PSV attacker Steven Bergwijn, who is attracting interest from a couple of European’s elite clubs.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the 20-time English champions may focus their attention on signing Lozano, despite Napoli being considered the number one favourites to land him this summer.

The Serie A outfit are rumoured to be willing to pay £34million for the Mexico international, but United will use their links with agent Mino Raiola in order to jump the front of the queue.

Lozano has notched 17 times and registered seven assists in 32 Eredivisie and Champions League appearances for PSV this term.

