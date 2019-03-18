Liverpool have reportedly enquired about the availability of Benfica centre-back Francisco Reis Ferreira, according to Portuguese outlet Record.

The 21-year-old defender, also known as Ferro, is currently under contract with the Portuguese outfit until 2023 and has a €100m release clause in his contract.

The youngster has made four league starts for Benfica, however, and the Merseyside giants are hoping to land him up for a far smaller fee.

The Reds had an offer knocked back by the Eagles’ two years ago but they recently made a fresh approach.

However, it is suggested that Benfica’ stance has not changed and they are not willing to sell the youngster to Liverpool just yet.

Ferro has switched between Benfica’s first and second teams this term.

