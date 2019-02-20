Real Madrid are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Eder Militao from FC Porto after seeing off competition from a number of clubs.

The 21-year-old defender has attracted strong interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool thanks to his stunning displays for the Portuguese giants.

With interest in the Brazil international building, Marca claims that Real Madrid have moved to the front of the queue to make a formal approach for the youngster.

The European champions are said to be waiting for Militao’s signature, with the transfer to go through at the earliest in June.

The report adds, Porto are after £45m for the Sao Paolo academy product.

