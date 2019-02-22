Chelsea have reportedly joined Italian champions Juventus in the race to sign Roma teenager Nicolo Zaniolo.

The 19-year-old wonderkid has established himself as one of the top prospects on the continent after enjoying an impressive breakthrough campaign at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Old Lady have been strongly linked with Zaniolo and, according to Tuttosport, chief-executive Fabio Paratici was in the Spanish capital on Wednesday to hold talks with the midfielder’s agent Claudio Vigorelli.

However, the report indicates that Premier League giants Chelsea have also set their eyes on acquiring the Italy Under-21s international’s signature.

Zaniolo, who is valued at around £43m – has made his first appearance for Roma during 3-0 loss to Real Madrid in September – another club touted as a future destination for the teenager – and he has gone on to make 23 appearances in all competitions.

