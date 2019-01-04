Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Leander Dendoncker is reportedly the subject of interest from AS Roma, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Wolves, who will complete the move permanent from Anderlecht in the summer.

However, the Belgium international has been limited to just three starts and one substitute in all competitions, and it has resulted in rumours regarding his future.

The report suggests that the Italian heavyweights AS Roma hold an interest in the versatile midfielder and the player’s agent has already made a contract with Giallorossi.

However, Wolves are unlikely to give the green signal to any move unless they bring in a replacement.

