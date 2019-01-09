Real Madrid have allegedly earmarked Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen as their top summer transfer targets.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed an impressive spell at Spurs since joining the north London outfit in 2013 from Ajax, and has since gone on to score 62 goals in 251 appearances across all competitions.

However, the Denmark international has just one-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, and it has been claimed that there is a reluctance to sign fresh terms at this stage.

According to The Independent, that has led to Real Madrid considering to spend £100m on the midfielder at the end of the season.

The report goes on to claim that Eriksen has always wanted a chance to play for Madrid at his peak, with the creator feeling that the time may be right to move to the Spanish capital.

