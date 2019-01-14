Manchester City have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Napoli midfielder Allan as a possible replacement for Fernandinho.

The Premier League champions narrowly missed out on Jorginho’s signature during the summer transfer window as they continue their hunt for cover for Fernandinho, who is now 33 years old.

The Brazilian’s recent absence coincided with City falling to back-to-back shock defeats – is understood to have increased the desire to look for a long-term replacement during the summer.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the Citizens have earmarked Allan as a prime target, although the Serie A outfit will not let him go for anything less than €100million.

The Sky Blues are also expected to face competition for the 28-year-old Brazilian’s signature from PSG, with both clubs switching their focus from Frenkie de Jong after reports emerged that Barcelona have secured the services of Ajax youngster.

Allan has been with Partenopei since 2015, and has since gone on to make 150 appearances across all competitions.

