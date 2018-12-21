Chelsea have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing AC Milan forward Gonzalo Higuain next month, according to VAVEL journalist Mootaz Chehade.

Maurizio Sarri has made Gonzalo Higuain his main target for January and is willing to give AC Milan target Alvaro Morata in return. Don’t think this would be a good swap for The Blues. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) December 20, 2018

The west Londoners have struggled up front this term with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud both failed to hold down a spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has relied on Eden Hazard to lead the side but the 27-year-old Belgian has stated that he does not enjoy playing up front and Sarri will now look to bring in Higuain from Milan.

The Argentina international has scored five times in 12 appearances since moving to Rossoneri from Juventus during the summer.

Higuain, 31, was Sarri’s top transfer target during the summer but he ultimately opted to sign for the San Siro outfit.

It is understood that Milan are continuing to face with Financial Fair Play restrictions and could be open to allowing Chelsea to make a move.

