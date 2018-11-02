Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly hopeful Christian Eriksen will be the next player to commit his long-term future to Spurs after Dele Alli penned a new six-year deal on Tuesday.

The north Londoners have been in talks since last year about extending Eriksen’s contract, which is going to expire in 2020, but both parties are yet to make a breakthrough in negotiations with Dane’s representatives.

Eriksen joined Tottenham from Ajax in 2013, and has since established himself as one of the league's greatest players, scoring 57 times in 236 appearances for Spurs and making himself an ideal asset for a number of big clubs.

There has been a lot of interest from a host of Europe’s top clubs including Barcelona and Real Madrid in the 26-year-old playmaker, who is expected to start Wednesday's League Cup fourth-round tie at West Ham United.

Eriksen’s current contract, worth €80,000-a-week and Premier League giants are keen to tie down the Denmark international way beyond then.

