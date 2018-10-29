Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ramped up his interest in Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to beIN Sports.

The 37-year-old joined LA Galaxy from Manchester United earlier this year in March, and has scored 22 goals and provided seven assists in 26 MLS appearances this season.

The 116-time Sweden international had been linked with a return to the Red Devils, but that move has been ruled out by club's manager Jose Mourinho.

However, the European champions Real Madrid are continuing their pursuit of Ibrahimovic, who could join Los Blancos in the early stages of 2019 on loan, when the ongoing MLS season has concluded.

Ibrahimovic has also played for clubs including Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain during a glittering career.

