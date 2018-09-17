Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who has a contract with Spurs until the end of the 2022-23 campaign, has made close to 150 appearances for the Premier League outfit since his arrival.

However, according to Calciomercato, the German giants are keeping tabs on the attacker, and are considering a summer move next year.

He represented Hamburger SV before spending two years with Bayer Leverkusen ahead of a move to the north London club.

The South Korea international has played in Germany between 2008 and 2015 before joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Posted on by Sammy Jakes.

Bayern Munich, Bundesliga, English Premier League, South Korea, Tottenham