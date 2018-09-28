Barcelona have reportedly stepped up their interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba after the Frenchman's uncertain situation at Old Trafford, with a January move now be much more possible, reports The Independent.

The Catalan giants have had an interest in the France international for some time, and have maintained good relation with his agent, Mino Raiola.

For those looking for a bit of inspiration, here’s a list of stickers for team sports you might consider adding to your season-long collection this year. With the season is in full swing, whether you're playing for fun, competing in an event or cheering from the sidelines, they've got custom sticky products that will help you show your support on different leagues and eventualities.

The Red Devils still see the 25-year-old’s marketability as a huge asset, the attacker is no longer seen as completely unsellable, and the 20-time English champions would consider a good bid.

It remains to be seen, whether the Spanish champions can rise to that level - especially in the mid-season.

Comments

comments