It’s time for something new at FootballShoot as we welcome the highly entertaining Real Football Cast to the website.

The Real Football Cast is a podcast hosted by Dan Tracey, and he is joined by a handful of guests each week as they try to make sense of what is going on in the world of Football.

The aim of each episode is to dissect all the latest Premier League action and discuss the headlines being generated from our beautiful game

This week is no different as Dan is joined by regular guests J.S and Karl, with the trio running the rule over what has happened during the past seven days.

On the show this week, the hot topics that are up for discussion are as follows:

Liverpool making it a perfect half dozen

Xhedran Shaqiri’s strange substitution

PSG getting found out in Europe

Chelsea’s possible tiredness

Paolo Gazzaniga

Everton’s lack of firepower

And anything else they can squeeze into an hour’s worth of chat.

If that has gained your interest then thankfully you won’t have to go very far to find it, simply click on the Soundcloud link below to be part of the action.

While if you take the time to listen to and enjoy it, then when why not also subscribe to the page?

That way you’ll be notified every time a new episode is released, and you won’t miss a second of the action.

If you have any questions or comments about the show, then you can contact Dan via twitter – perhaps you might even want to be a guest one week. If that is the case, then drop him a line as he is always happy to talk Football with fans from all corners of the globe.

We’re excited to be hosting the Real Football Cast here as the project goes from strength to strength, more importantly, we hope you’ll join the audio revolution as well. Happy listening.

