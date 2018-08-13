Schalke 04 centre-back Thilo Kehrer is reportedly on the verge of completing a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain, according to German newspaper Bild.

The club's sporting director Christian Heidel has confirmed that Schalke were desperate to keep hold of the 21-year-old defender, but could not reject a proposal which is believed to be worth somewhere in the region of £33m to the Bundesliga outfit.

The youngster, a Schalke youth product, has started 27 league matches for Die Königsblauen last term after breaking into the first team during the 2016-17 campaign.

#Heidel: "@KehrerThilo will leave Schalke. Rarely have I known such a loyal and well-to-do young man. We had already agreed a contract extension." #s04 pic.twitter.com/X8EhpWqKui — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) 12 August 2018

"Without an offer of the dimension that PSG has given us, Thilo would have certainly extended," Heidel told reporters. "We have basically agreed on a contract with Paris. The transfer will have an economic significance that Schalke 04 can not refuse."

The arrival of Kehrer will likely bring PSG's pursuit of Jerome Boateng to an end.

PSG began their Ligue 1 title defence with a 3-0 win over Caen at the Parc des Princes on Sunday evening.

