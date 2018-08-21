Manchester City have suffered injury blow after learning that goalkeeper Claudio Bravo could be out for the entire season with a serious Achilles injury during training on Monday, according to Goal.

The setback leaves Pep Guardiola with just young Daniel Grimshaw to play backup to Ederson. He's yet to make his debut for the senior side.

The Premier League champions dealing with their second long-term injury blow in the space of a week, with playmaker Kevin De Bruyne having also suffered a knee ligament damage during a training session last Wednesday.

Claudio, 35, faces long spell out after sustaining achilles injury. Initial tests carried out by City's doctors show that the Chilean’s injury is way serious than De Bruyne’s, who has been ruled out for around two to three months whilst Bravo could miss the season.

.@C1audioBravo has today sustained an achilles tendon injury in training. He underwent scans this afternoon which have confirmed a rupture in the tendon of his left foot and will fly out to Barcelona for further tests on Thursday. Get well soon, Claudio! #mancity pic.twitter.com/6JuQpzEH5P — Manchester City (@ManCity) 20 August 2018

The Sky Blues now find themselves short of options in between the sticks after their former No.1 Joe Hart joined Burnley on a permanent deal.

Bravo has made 13 appearances in total last season.

The former Barcelona goalkeeper, who will now fly to Spain for further tests, tweeted: "No matter what happens, or how bad it looks today, life goes on, and tomorrow will certainly be better."

No importa lo que pase, o lo malo que parezca el día de hoy, la vida continúa, y mañana sin duda será mejor 💪🏻👍🏻😉 pic.twitter.com/Qra1cmjePZ — Claudio Bravo Muñoz (@C1audioBravo) 20 August 2018

Various sources have suggested that the Premier League champions are now looking into a number of options to bring in cover, including last season's third-choice keeper Aro Muric.

Bravo was expected to provide back-up for Ederson when City travel to face Wolves in a Premier League action on Saturday.

