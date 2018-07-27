West Ham United have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for free agent Hatem Ben Arfa.

The 31-year-old winger is currently available on a free transfer having left the Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2017-18 season.

The France international has previously played in England - 86 times for Newcastle United between 2011 and 2015 before joining Nice.

Ben Arfa did not play a single game for the Parisians last term, but it is understood that there are a number of elite clubs interested in his services ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

According to The Sun, The Hammers are keen on signing the Frenchman, with manager Manuel Pellegrini is a great admirer of the versatile attacker's skills.

Ben Arfa has also represented Lyon, Marseille and Hull City in his football career.

Posted on by Sammy Jakes.

English Premier League, France, Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain, West Ham United