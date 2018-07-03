Football is known as soccer and just as the name suggests, football is game that is played with a ball. The ball is kicked from one player to another. Football has become one of the most commonly played sports worldwide. You see kids who aspire to be professional football players playing in the street. Football is played by two teams played against each other. As long there is a fight for a prize such an event is seen by gamblers as an opportunity to make money. You can visit online pokies for Australians to learn more about sports-betting.

Why is football important

Many of you might only think that football only refers to the game of soccer. But that is not true as there is another game that shares the same name. This is American football. Football is important because it is good for the body. It exercises every part of your body and makes you a healthy being.

Sports are there to also refresh your mind. Being outgoing and sporty is actually recommended by doctors as it is very healthy for your mind and helps you think or have a clear mind.

Why football is popular

It is a popular sport because it brings people together. It raises the excitement in people. Somehow it has emotional attachments to it. Meaning people get so attached to the game and feel that they are part of it and are also there with the players.

Apart from being fans and spectators, football also gives people an opportunity for people to earn money. The betting world has been hugely impacted by the growth of such sports.

Football is also popular for its simplistic nature and how it is easy to follow. Even if you miss the first half of the game you can still watch and understand what is going on. While betting on soccer has increased because of the growth in the sport, many soccer analysts agree that the sport has also benefitted from sports betting.

Besides the sponsorship deals, it is generally agreed that placing a bet generates more interest in the game. As a result of the viewership of football matches is constantly increasing.

