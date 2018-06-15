Real Madrid are lining up a £100m swoop for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

The European champions are allegedly intending to strengthen their squad ahead of next season, with Costa Rica stopper Keylor Navas a potential exit from the Spanish capital.

The Manchester Evening News claims that the arrival of Julen Lopetegui as the Madrid's new manager could trigger a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea that would make him the most expensive shot-stopper in the history.

The report adds that the Spain international could be tempted by the assurance of first-team football, as well as a reunion with his former international coach at the Santiago Bernabeu.

De Gea, 27, who is a long-term target of Los Blancos since 2015, has one year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Posted on by Sammy Jakes.

English Premier League, La Liga, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Spain