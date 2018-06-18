Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is reportedly the subject of interest from Serie A outfit Napoli.

The former Czech Republic international, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea in 2015, has racked up 103 appearances since moving to the Emirates.

According to The Mirror, the 36-year-old stopper could reunite Carlo Ancelotti, who worked with him while in the dugout for the Blues.

The report goes on to claim that Cech could leave the Gunners if the north Londoners complete a deal for Bernd Leno, with Napoli touted as the player's ideal destination.

Arsenal are believed to be in advanced talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a summer transfer for Leno as manager Unai Emery wants to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

