The Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo at the end of the season.

The Portugal international is currently on loan at Inter Milan, and has made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A giants during the 2017-18 campaign.

It is understood that Nerazzurri have the option to make the deal permanent this summer, but financial restraints could make it difficult for the Italians to sign the 23-year-old defender.

According to El Mundo Deportivo, Los Blancos are great admirers of the Portuguese - who would provide competition for Dani Carvajal and will make a move for him this summer.

Cancelo racked up 91 appearances for Valencia before joining Inter on loan.

Posted on by Sammy Jakes.

Inter Milan, La Liga, Portugal, Real Madrid, Serie A, Valencia