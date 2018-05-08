One of the greatest spectacles in sport is the Premier League which year in year out continues to provide stunning entertainment for fans around the World. To further back this up it is the most watched sports league in the World and is broadcast to over 210 territories and 643 million homes. This means there is a potential TV audience of an eye watering 4.7 billion people. A truly staggering statistic that just shows how big the Premier League has become.

This year has of course been all about Manchester City as they have dominated from start to finish setting several records in the process. They have already lifted the trophy and currently sit on 94 points with two games still to play. There is no doubt they will be looking to finish on a high and of course hitting that 100 points total which would be a stunning achievement. With all this being the case there is no doubt they are strong favourites to follow up next season with the latest football odds on this making them 4/6. Their nearest challengers betting wise are Liverpool who are in at 5/1 following a very successful season on their front. They have reached the Champions League final where they are set to take on Real Madrid in the coming weeks in Kiev. A huge task for Liverpool as they look to stop the incredible run Real Madrid have been on in recent seasons. However, if Salah can continue to perform at this brilliant best then the PFA player of the season could just be that difference between the two sides.

Another record breaker when looking back on the Premier League is, of course, Alan Shearer who still to this day stands head and shoulders above his rivals in the all-time scoring charts. With 260 goals this comes as no surprise and it is going to take something special in the future for this record to be beaten. The only two active players within the top 10 left are Wayne Rooney and Jermain Defoe who are on 208 and 162 goals respectively. Still, a long way to go for both players if they are to take over the mantle.

So how well do you think you know Alan Shearer and Premier League footballing records on a whole? Well, Check out the quiz below to test your footballing knowledge!

