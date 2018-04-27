Southampton defender Cedric Soares is reportedly the subject of interest from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, according to The Daily Mirror, as quoted by Metro.

The Red Devils want to bring the Portuguese international to Old Trafford this summer to provide cover and competition for Antonio Valencia.

The report adds that Mourinho wants to ease the load on Valencia, who has been United’s first-choice right-back this season, with the Ecuadorian set to turn 33 this August.

Mourinho has identified that Soares is the ideal fit for his squad this summer.

The 26-year-old right-back has made two assists in 28 league appearances for Mark Hughes's side this season.

The 20-time English champions are bound to be linked with a number of players in the coming months as Mourinho looks to bolster a squad capable of winning the Premier League next season.

