Manchester City are ready to pounce for the Sao Paulo defender Eder Militao by launching a £20m bid at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder, who came through the youth ranks before progressing to the first team, has drawn interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, FC Porto and Germany’s Borussia Dortmund.

According to the Mail, City manager Pep Guardiola looks for defensive reinforcements in the summer transfer window, and the Spaniard has identified the former Brazil Under-17 international as the ideal acquisition.

The Sky Blues will reportedly face tough competition from a number of European clubs, however, with the Portuguese giants Porto among those that have been closely monitoring the rise of the youngster.

Manchester City have lost each of their last three matches in all competitions, and face a nail-biting encounter to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Militao, who is reportedly valued at £20m, has scored twice in 21 appearances last season for Sao Paulo.

