Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly identified Paulo Dybala to replace Philippe Coutinho in the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international left the Merseyside giants for Barcelona in January and the Premier League outfit did not invest in a direct replacement during the same transfer window. The 25-year-old playmaker was sold for a club record fee of £142 million.

The reds have hardly felt Coutinho’s absence. However, the club manager Klopp still feels that he needs another world-class attacker in the form of Paulo Dybala to strengthen his front-line ahead of next season.

According to Italian news outlet Mediaset Sport, Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala has been identified as the ideal successor to Philippe Coutinho at Anfield.

The 24-year-old Argentine will come at a price of around £110 million and the Bianconeri may want to cash in on their asset.

Comments

comments