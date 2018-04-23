Arsenal registered a thumping victory at home to West Ham United on Sunday.

Danny Welbeck produced his third stunning performance in as many weeks across the 90-minutes.

Arsenal supporters now believe the England international could play an important role in their bid to secure the UEFA Europa League title and are delighted the winger is again showing some displays after a torrid season.

Here is how fans react on Twitter...

Posted on by Sammy Jakes.

Arsenal, England, English Premier League, Football Fans, West Ham United