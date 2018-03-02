Liverpool have emerged as rumoured suitors for Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina.

The Merseyside giants are quite familiar in dealing with the coastal outfit given that since the summer of 2014, having signed six players from The Saints.

The most recent signing from Southampton was Virgil van Dijk, who joined the Reds for around £75m in January transfer window.

According to French source L’Equipe, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keeping a close eye on another Southampton man in the form of Lemina, who is currently under contract at St Mary’s Stadium until 2022.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who joined the Saints for a club-record fee of £15.4m at the beginning of the campaign. He has only managed one goal in 19 appearances so far this season.

