Manchester United are weighing up a summer move for Alex Sandro from Juventus, the Daily Mirror claims.

The Red Devils are poised to complete a deal to sign Juventus left-back Alex Sandro as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his rearguard options in the summer transfer window.

The report adds that Premier League giants have been keeping a close eye on the Brazilian ace Sandro, who was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer.

It has been suggested that the 27-year-old defender would likely cost as much as £70m, but such huge transfer fee is unlikely to put the Red Devils off.

Sandro has been in impressive form for the Old Lady so far this season, scoring thrice and providing four assists in 18 Serie A appearances for the Italian champions.

