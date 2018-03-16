Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal.

The Gunners are lining up a shock transfer bid to sign the Croatia international this summer, according to The Daily Star, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is on the lookout for a potential playmaker this summer and could make a move for the 32-year-old midfielder.

The report adds the north Londoners are lining up a £53m bid for the former Tottenham star as Wenger looks to strengthen his squad in the summer.

Modric has scored one goal and provided two assists in 19 La Liga games for Real Madrid.

Arsenal are currently sit in sixth place in the league table and their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League are looking very slim indeed.

