Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has confirmed that he has extended a new three-and-a-half-year deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The speculations of the German World Cup winner had dominated the major transfer gossip websites since last summer due to the player’s deals expiring at the end of this season.

Ozil was a rumoured target of Manchester United, but the German international has decided to remain to the North London outfit, who acquired the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund on deadline day.

Ozil racked up 132 appearances for the Gunners since moving to the Premier League side from Real Madrid in 2013, scoring 36 times and registering 61 assists. He also scooped three FA Cup trophies with Arsenal.

Comments

comments