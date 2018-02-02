Mesut Ozil confirms new three-and-half-year contract at Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has confirmed that he has extended a new three-and-a-half-year deal at the Emirates Stadium.
#YaGunnersYa …. ooh yaaa 😎📝 Proud to announce: I signed dat thing 😁 3 more years with @Arsenal! It's been one of the most important decisions of my footballing career and that's why I had to think hard and talk with everyone who's important to me… Good things take time! In the end I let my heart decide. As I always said, I feel at home here and I'm highly motivated to achieve big things in the next few years. Once a Gunner, always a Gunner! 💥 #M1Ö #WeAreTheArsenal #London
The speculations of the German World Cup winner had dominated the major transfer gossip websites since last summer due to the player’s deals expiring at the end of this season.
Ozil was a rumoured target of Manchester United, but the German international has decided to remain to the North London outfit, who acquired the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund on deadline day.
Ozil racked up 132 appearances for the Gunners since moving to the Premier League side from Real Madrid in 2013, scoring 36 times and registering 61 assists. He also scooped three FA Cup trophies with Arsenal.