Manchester United are ready to pounce for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic by making a £80m bid in the summer, according to The Mirror.

United boss Jose Mourinho wants a new midfielder ahead of next season with Michael Carrick is likely to hang up his boots and Marouane Fellaini expected to leave Old Trafford.

Mourinho has targeted Milinkovic-Savic as an ideal replacement at the heart of the Red Devils team.

The Serbian international was allegedly the subject of a scouting mission by United management on Thursday, but the 22-year-old midfielder remained on the bench in his side’s Europa League defeat of Steaua Bucharest.

The report adds that Milinkovic-Savic is joined by Napoli’s Jorginho and Nice’s Jean Michael Seri of potential replacements at the club.

Comments

comments

Posted on by Sammy Jakes.

English Premier League, Lazio, Manchester United, Serbia, Serie A