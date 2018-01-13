Santos president Jose Carlos Peres says his club are closer to “reaching an agreement” with Serie A giants Inter Milan to re-sign Gabriel Barbosa back to the club.

Barbosa, better known and referred to by his nickname ‘Gabigol’, joined the Nerazzurri’s in a €29.5m deal in 2016 following an impressive 56 goals in 146 appearances in Brazil. However, since his move to Europe things haven’t been as planned for him after just finding the net once in 10 games for Inter.

A loan spell at Benfica this season hasn’t also made any different and now Football Italia reports that his former side are preparing a deal to take him back to his principality club. According to Santos chief Peres, an agreement with the club has been reached with Barbosa and they are now waiting for Inter to seal the deal.

He said: “There’s a dialogue underway with Inter. We made our offer and now we’re waiting for a response. It’s all done between ourselves and the player. Now it all depends on Inter, who are owned but the Chinese. We’re moving toward an agreement.”

Rumours of a return to Santos broke out last month after his one goal in 15 games for both Inter and Benfica in the last 18 months. Barbosa leaving Inter, the deal is likely to begin with a loan, with the Brazilian outfit paying a large portion of the striker's wages.

Barbosa is a full Brazil international, winning a gold medal with his nation at the 2016 Olympics on home soil.

