Arsenal have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this month, according to BBC reporter David Ornstein.

The Gunners have already been busy in the mid-season transfer window after agreeing on deals to let Theo Walcott join the league rivals Everton and Francis Coquelin to Spanish outfit Valencia.

The north Londoners are believed to be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window as manager Arsene Wenger looks to bolster his squad for the second half of the season.

Aubameyang has been heavily linked with a move to the Gunners in recent days and now, reporter Ornstein has suggested that the Premier League giants are still keen to try and sign the Gabon international this month.

He wrote on Twitter on Sunday afternoon: “#MUFC #AFC confirmation of Sanchez/Mkhitaryan swap Mon/Tue as work permits need updating.

“Arsenal stepping up Aubameyang pursuit – confident but will drag as must agree fee and possibility of player going other way to #BVB [Dortmund] If done no significant funds available for further signings.”

#MUFC #AFC confirmation of Sanchez/Mkhitaryan swap Mon/Tue as work permits need updating. Arsenal stepping up Aubameyang pursuit – confident but will drag as must agree fee & possibility of player going other way to #BVB If done no significant funds available for further signings — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 21, 2018

Arsenal are currently preparing for their League Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Comments

comments