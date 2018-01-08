Crystal Palace have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing Watford striker Stefano Okaka as manager Roy Hodgson looks to provide support to Christian Benteke.

The Belgium international, who is struggling with a poor run of form in front of goal this term, has only managed to score once in 16 Premier League appearances for the Eagles.

Okaka, 28, has made just six appearances for the Hornets this season, and The Sun reports, the Italy international could leave Vicarage Road for just £10million.

The report adds that Hodgson is keeping a close eye on two new strikers to bolster his side, and Okaka could be the ideal addition this month.

Okaka has been on the radar of Watford since the summer of 2016 when he joined the Hornets from Anderlecht on a five-year deal.

Comments

comments