Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to lure the 20-year-old Brazilian forward to Old Trafford, claims French football journalist Jonathan Johnson.

The Red Devils are leading the race to sign Bordeaux striker Malcom, who has emerged as a hottest property in the January transfer window.

The Brazil Under-23 international has established himself as a key player following a return of seven goals in 17 Ligue 1 appearances.

“There is definitely interest in Malcom from the Premier League,” Johnson told the Transfer Talk podcast.

“The club I’ve been told is after him is Manchester United. It wouldn’t surprise me if there are more clubs monitoring his situation.

“It is clear Malcom will be on the move in the next six months. He could move this month. It is a possibility.”

The 20-time English champions are currently in second place in the Premier League table, 15 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move to sign Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid and Juventus ace Paulo Dybala.

