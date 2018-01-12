The Premier League leaders Manchester City have announced that striker Lukas Nmecha has extended his contract with the club.

The 19-year-old forward, who made his professional debut for the Citizens in the EFL Cup quarter-final against Leicester City in December, has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a new contract that promises to keep him at the Etihad Stadium for a further three years.

Delighted to continue my journey at this Great club 🙏🏾 I wanna thank my family and friends and of course the fans who have supported me through the ups and downs and have always believed in me ❤️ Hopefully I will continue to improve and show what i can do 💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ue0JcMfI3U — Lukas Nmecha (@LukasNmecha) January 11, 2018

The England Under-19 international was believed to be on Everton’s radar, but the Manchester giants revealed on Thursday that the frontman had opted to remain with his boyhood club.

“I’ve loved the club since I moved over here from Germany and have been here for many years, so I really feel part of it,” the teenager told the club’s official website.

“It’s a privilege to get this contract and I’m really happy to have signed.

“I’ve been here since U10s and I feel like the Club have really put their trust in me so I just want to go out and show what I can do.”

Nmecha has scored eight times in seven appearances for City’s Under-23s this season.

