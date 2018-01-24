Liverpool are lining up a swoop for Charlton Athletic highly-rated defender Ezri Konsa, but could face tough competition from their bitter Merseyside rivals Everton, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Reds are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old centre-back who has built up an impressive reputation at the south-east London outfit.

The report adds that the defender will cost potential suitors around £5million to sign in the mid-season transfer window following his sensational performances for The Addicks.

The Reds have enjoyed success signing of English defender from Charlton Athletic in recent seasons following Joe Gomez’s move to the Anfield in the 2015 summer transfer window. He has established himself as a regular in the club’s playing eleven in recent months.

Liverpool have the world’s most expensive defender in their squad after completing a whopping £75m deal to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton earlier this month.

Liverpool are currently preparing for their 4th round of FA Cup's action against West Brom Albion this weekend.

