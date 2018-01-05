Arsenal have announced the signing of Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina.

The Gunners have been in talks with the 20-year-old centre-back regarding a move to the north London, with manager Arsene Wenger acknowledging that he wanted to sign the defender.

Arsenal have now announced that the Greek international has signed on the dotted line, although the Premier League giants have not revealed the duration of his contract.

BREAKING: Arsenal sign Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina. #SSN pic.twitter.com/IdCAlUxD2V — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 4, 2018

He became Arsenal’s first signing of the January transfer window and the club’s statement read: ‘Young Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has signed for us.

Mavropanos leaves Giannina after appearing in 16 starts in Greece’s top flight this season.

Comments

comments