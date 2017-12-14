When it comes to the league tables Liverpool isn’t exactly at the top. But if you’re looking to celebrate your holidays in style with the Premier League, the Liverpool might just be the party-Champions of England.

Over at sbo.net they’ve gone all over England (and a little bit of Wales) to find the Christmas party packages offered by the Premier League. Everyone’s here, and all sorts of packages are on offer. Down in London you can find the most expensive affairs – although Liverpool stand at the top when it comes to glitz and glamour with an open bar and the ‘Mersey Boys Band’

That’s not to say the rest haven’t got their own appeal though. Watford keeps it traditional with a carvery dinner, Swansea brings a bit of class with casino tables, and Palace promises a ‘late night bar’. At the end of the day though, no matter where you pick, you’ll experience a bit of extra football magic this Christmas if you party with the Premier League.

