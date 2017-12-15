Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk is reportedly the subject of interest from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, according to Goal.com.

Van Dijk also remains on Liverpool’s radar for some time, having seen a big-money switch to the Merseyside giants collapse during the summer because of an alleged illegal approach.

City recently emerged as rumoured suitors for the Netherlands international, as they are looking for some defensive cover following injuries to Vincent Kompany and John Stones.

The report suggests that the 26-year-old Dutchman from the Saints is a priority signing for manager Pep Guardiola, while Inigo Martinez of Real Sociedad will be targeted if a deal fails to materialise.

Eliaquim Mangala and Nicolas Otamendi are the only recognised options for the Citizens, who are leading the Premier League table with 11 points ahead.

