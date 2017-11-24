Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly interested in signing Ben Wilmot from the League Two side Stevenage, The Daily Mail reports.

The two Premier League outfits are both closely monitoring the rise of the highly-rated 18-year-old defender with a view to possible moves in the January transfer window.

The report adds that Wilmot has been attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs in recent months. Despite the teenager has not yet made an appearance in League Two this season, he has reportedly “impressed enough” with his performances in the Checkatrade Trophy to get the attention.

The Merseyside giants are believed to be on the lookout for defensive reinforcements in the new year, with Jurgen Klopp’s managerial position come under constant scrutiny this season.

Liverpool are currently preparing for their away match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

