Arsenal are set to go head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur to capture the signature of Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez in January, according to The Daily Mirror.

Both the Gunners and Spurs are keen on landing the 26-year-old winger in the mid-season transfer window.

The Algeria international was heavily linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium during the summer but a move did not happen as the Foxes were able to keep hold of the highly-rated midfielder.

The report adds that both Barcelona and AS Roma were keen on signing Mahrez in the summer transfer window but the player ended up staying in the Premier League.

Arsenal head-coach Arsene Wenger expressed an interest in signing Mahrez two years ago, and the French boss is ready to try his luck once again to sign the attacker.

Leicester could be tempted to sell Mahrez as Craig Shakespeare looks to strengthen his struggling squad for the second half of the season.

