The Spanish forward Fernando Llorente has completed a move to Tottenham Hotspur from Swansea City on a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old was pictured in a Tottenham shirt right after agreeing to terms with the north London club.

Delighted to be part of @SpursOfficial and grateful for the warm welcome from everyone. pic.twitter.com/9To4owG130 — Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) August 31, 2017

The veteran striker has officially been confirmed as Spurs’ fourth summer signing.

Llorente’s contract with the north Londoners will run until the summer of 2019. He has scored 15 goals in 33 Premier League appearances for the Swans last season.

