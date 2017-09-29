Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Anton Walkes, who is currently out on loan with the MLS outfit Atlanta United – has extended his stay, which will keep him at the Wembley Stadium until 2019.

✍ We are delighted to announce that @AntonWalkes has signed a new contract with the Club until 2019. pic.twitter.com/WzECrKmJ0y — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 27, 2017

The 20-year-old defender has been on Spurs’ ranks since joining as a youngster in 2013. He has made only one appearance to date for the north Londoners, back in September 2016.

In January, the Lewisham-born Walkes left White Hart Lane to join Major League Soccer side Atlanta United until the end of the local season, where he has established himself into a first-team regular.

Walkes has made 18 appearances for Atlanta so far this year, scoring two goals.

