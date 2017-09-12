Ever wondered how some people make big money betting on football matches, be it the Premiership or La Liga, while others can’t succeed no matter how hard they try! Although help of reputed tipping services such as SBAT football predictions can be invaluable, even these won’t help much if you lack a well-planned football betting strategy.

People regularly make certain football betting mistakes, which can be easily remedied if they keep reminding themselves about their possibility, as well as the corresponding preventive measures. Let’s go over them as follows:

Backing only the most popular football club

There’s nothing wrong if you love a popular football club, as you grew up watching them right from your early childhood days. However, when it comes to football betting, backing just one single team means putting all your eggs into one basket. Apart from that, many other people may also be betting on the same team, thereby shortening their odds and reducing the value in those bets.

Preventive measure – Increase your knowledge of the other football teams. Bets that often hold maximum value are the ones that are based on the teams that move under the radar; the kinds that aren’t too exciting or fashionable for media coverage, but deliver solid performances week after week.

Incorrectly balancing the risk vs reward ratio

The offered odds for certain bets may be pretty high, implying that the bookmaker is pretty sure about the non-occurrence of those outcomes. For instance, you may come across many aggressive advertisements for the first-scorer bets. Why these bets are advertised so aggressively is because they’re unlikely to succeed! It’s just a strategy used by bookmakers to get ample bettors on board. Such bets are an excellent example of high risk and improbable reward.

Preventive measure – Rather than placing first-scorer bets, you could indulge in something like anytime goal scorer. Although there are no guarantees there as well, it’s a much safer bet than the former. In addition, although they’re important, you must not be focused entirely on the odds. This doesn’t mean that you must place only low-risk wagers, rather you should strike the right balance between risk and reward to get best returns.

Sticking with just one bookmaker

It’s alright if you prefer one bookmaker over all the others. After all, it’s human nature to trust what we know. However, you can’t expect to get best odds every time from one single bookie. Even if the bookmaker has earned some solid independent reviews, there’s no surety that you won’t get better odds elsewhere.

Preventive measure – Always shop around before placing any bets. You should try multiple bookmakers and gauge their strengths and weaknesses. In a nutshell, it makes the best sense to have at least a handful of bookmakers you can trust, and get good odds from.

Sticking to just one strategy

If you’re serious about betting, it’s highly likely that at some point of time you’d come across a football betting strategy that’d deliver excellent returns. You may then get tempted to continue using it until it runs dry, without realising that it is such repeated usage only that transforms a strategy into a boring routine over a period of time. Anything boring will eventually start delivering diminishing returns.

Preventive measure – Stay clued in to the happenings in the football world. Don’t refrain from trying interesting and new betting options. It’s all about keeping the excitement and fun alive, while making some consistent profits.

