Barcelona have reportedly made contact with Olympique Marseille over the possible signing of 19-year-old midfielder Maxime Lopez.

El Mundo Deportivo claims, the Spanish giants are keeping tabs on the French youngster as an ideal successor for Andres Iniesta.

Lopez has already attracted offers from Liverpool in the past after impressing for the Ligue 1 outfit, followed by a superb debut campaign last season.

The Blaugrana have apparently already expressed their interest with the French outfit, and spoken to the teenager’s representatives, where they were told he would love to play for the La Liga giants.

Lopez’s current contract runs until 2021, certainly looks a potential prospect and it will be intriguing to see how he develops this season.

