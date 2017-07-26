Chelsea are reportedly turned their attention to Everton midfielder Tom Davies, despite the midfielder having only recently signed a new contract at the Goodison Park.

The Blues have already secured the services of Tiemoue Bakayoko ahead of the new season but with Nathaniel Chalobah departed for Watford and Nemanja Matic also linked with an exit, there may be some requirement in the club’s hierarchy.

According to The Sun, the Premier League champions are weighing up an audacious move for the youngster, who caught Chelsea boss Antonio Conte’s eye after an impressive last season in the Toffees first team.

Davies, 19, has featured on 26 occasions in the top flight, but he is highly rated by the Merseyside outfit and is expected to feature heavily during the next season.

The Toffees are well stocked for midfielders, including the summer signing Davy Klaassen, but Davies is unlikely to contemplate a move at this stage of his career.

The teenager could feature when Everton meet MFK Ruzomberok on Thursday night in their Europa League campaign.

