Chelsea are ready to pounce for the Brazilian Danilo from Real Madrid by making a £26.5m bid this summer, according to reports in the Italian website Gianlucadimarzio.com.

The Blues are ready to launch their proposed bid to try and land the right-back this summer.

The defender has been touted as a summer target for the west Londoners in recent days as manager Antonio Conte looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

The report adds that Serie A giants Juventus have cooled their interest in the Brazilian, allowing Chelsea to sign the 25-year-old this summer.

It appears frustrating transfer window for the Premier League champions so far this summer, with the club is set to make a return to the Champions League but having only signed Willy Caballero and Antonio Rudiger.

Conte will be keen to add more depth to his squad as they prepare for a return to the Champions League next term.

