You’ll never meet a poor bookmaker, or so the saying goes. And, while it is true that the bookie rarely loses, there are times when they’re vulnerable.

The summer transfer window is one of them.

When there’s little on-field action to keep punters’ money coming in, many bookies ramp up their special markets dedicated to transfers.

You can find hundreds of opportunities to bet on the potential transfer activity of players and clubs.

Take SkyBet, for example. The firm currently has transfer odds on 114 players, from Ross Barkley to Robert Snodgrass and almost anyone who’s been even mentioned in the BBC Gossip column.

Cristiano Ronaldo, for instance, is 9/2 to join Manchester United this summer, with PSG at 10/1 and any Chinese club 20/1. He’s 1/6 to remain at Real Madrid.

These markets pose a dilemma for bookies. They’re popular with punters and help generate great publicity but they’re a nightmare to price correctly.

Like most football fans, the bookies only really know what they read or see in the media, leaving them vulnerable to a punter with more knowledge – or inside information – taking advantage.

The chances are, a dedicated football fan knows more about what’s going on at their club than anyone at the major bookmakers.

For this reason, there are stake limits on those specials markets and also why odds change rapidly when relatively low amounts are staked. The bookies get spooked.

Beating the bookies in other ways

Another way of taking the advantage over the bookies is with matched betting.

It has grown in popularity over the past few years as people have become more aware of how it works.

In its simplest form, matched betting involves earns a profit using the bonuses offered by bookies – usually in the form of free bets. Any risk is cancelled out by placing two qualifying bets on opposite outcomes – so you get your stake back no matter what.

It’s 100 per cent legal and it’s a sustainable way of making money online at home and thousands of people do it every day.

Matched betting advice

The main challenge is having the time to do it and working out the calculations to reduce the risk. Having identified a demand to solve that particular problem, several matched betting services have popped up over the past few years.

The most established matched betting service is ProfitAccumulator, which has more than 20,000 subscribers. The Nottingham company was founded in 2014 and is the UK’s leading site of its type.

Members pay a monthly fee to access software including matched betting calculators, step-by-step guides and video tutorials. There’s a team of matched betting gurus to help members of all levels with any part of the process and they also flag up which offers to do every day to guarantee a profit.

Try it for yourself

Matched betting can same complicated at first and it’s not for everyone and that’s why most matched betting sites offer a free trial. Profit Accumulator, for instance, shows new users complete two bookmaker sign-up offers that can earn users up to £45.

The best idea to try to get your head around how it works – read as much as you can, watch the videos and, if you think it’s for you, give it a try.

So, whether it’s using your superior knowledge of football, or earning cash with with matched betting, there is plenty of proof that the bookmaker can be beaten.

Comments

comments